Rinet Co LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,588 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. 2,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

