Rinet Co LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,315. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

