Rinet Co LLC Purchases Shares of 15,496 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Rinet Co LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

AMP traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.44. 3,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.12. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.08 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

