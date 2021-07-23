RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $272.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,683 shares of company stock worth $9,262,038. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

