Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,250

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,271.54 ($81.94).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,846 ($76.38) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,026.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

