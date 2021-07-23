RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.67 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and $1.67 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 281,383,449 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

