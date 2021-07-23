Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

