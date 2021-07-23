Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEACU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of AEACU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

