Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,693 Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,018,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,506,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $15,045,000.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

Glass Houses Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.