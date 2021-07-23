RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,273 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

