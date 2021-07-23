RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,273 Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.