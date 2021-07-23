RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,295 DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at $11,226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,908,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $10,886,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $9,920,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $7,440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

