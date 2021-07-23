RiverPark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000.

AEACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

