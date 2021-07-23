Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.18. Riverview Financial has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 17.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 21.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

