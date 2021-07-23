Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE:RHI traded up $6.50 on Friday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,424. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

