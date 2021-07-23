Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $100.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

