Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $2,634,322.87 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Nardecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24.

ROK stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.