Rodgers Brothers Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.