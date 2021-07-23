Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $623.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.80. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $623.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

