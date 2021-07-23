Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth $220,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Nestlé by 3.8% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $348.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

