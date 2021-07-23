Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $204,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

