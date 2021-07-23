Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.40% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $11.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $12.47.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.