Rogers Communications Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 993.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 133,818 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,586,000 after buying an additional 241,415 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 154.6% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,446,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,678,000 after buying an additional 878,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

