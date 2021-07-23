Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.