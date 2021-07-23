Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $15.000-$15.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $491.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $497.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $459.33.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

