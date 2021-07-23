Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $497.01. 10,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,403. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $497.11. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,576,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.