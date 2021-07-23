Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 70,180 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,241 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

