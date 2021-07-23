Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $1,722,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 36.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $919,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

