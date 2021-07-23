Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.93 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 31.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,050.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 132,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after buying an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

