Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 46,585 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $18,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of FPXI opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $79.31.

