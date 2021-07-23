Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 7,577 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $105.73 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

