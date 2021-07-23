Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equifax were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.