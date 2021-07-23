Royal Bank of Canada Sells 38,452 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 348,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 630,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 134,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 392,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

