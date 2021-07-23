Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$127.03. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.30, with a volume of 2,642,902 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total value of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Insiders sold a total of 17,075 shares of company stock worth $2,137,726 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

