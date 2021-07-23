Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

