Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.57.

Russel Metals stock opened at C$34.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.9972627 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

