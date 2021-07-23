Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%.

Shares of NYSE SAFE traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,148. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,933,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

