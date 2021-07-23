Safex Token (SFT) Price Down 70% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $1,075.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars.

