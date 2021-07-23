Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SASR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.44. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.