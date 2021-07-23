Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $571.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.50. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $313.50 and a fifty-two week high of $574.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.44. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $953.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

