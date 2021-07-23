Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Lifted by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,233 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.8% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.