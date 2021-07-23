Scholastic Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.89 on Friday. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.