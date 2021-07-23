Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

SCHL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 2,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,785. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

