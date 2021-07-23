Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $44.67 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

