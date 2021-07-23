Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after buying an additional 140,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AYX shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.36.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $1,302,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

AYX opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.86. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $181.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

