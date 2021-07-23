Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 469,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

