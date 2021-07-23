Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

