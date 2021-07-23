SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of SciPlay worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 60.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.19.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

