Scopus Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 10,000 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 50,765 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $1,357,456.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 801,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last 90 days.

NYSE QS opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.05. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

