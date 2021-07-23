Scopus Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,830 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Textainer Group worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Textainer Group by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.39. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

