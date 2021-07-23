Scopus Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.53 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIQU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

VTIQU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

